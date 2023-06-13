General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.87.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.