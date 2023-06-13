GGV Capital LLC Has $19.91 Million Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

GGV Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,696 shares during the period. Affirm accounts for approximately 7.3% of GGV Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GGV Capital LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $19,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Amundi grew its stake in Affirm by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 223,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 166,537 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $7,370,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affirm by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 109,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

