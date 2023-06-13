GICTrade (GICT) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $94.52 million and $13,555.79 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GICTrade has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95261633 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $11,246.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

