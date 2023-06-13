GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 214.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 843,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $141,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 843,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

