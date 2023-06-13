Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Global Fashion Group Price Performance
Global Fashion Group stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Global Fashion Group has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.57.
About Global Fashion Group
