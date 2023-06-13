Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Sold by Arkos Global Advisors

Arkos Global Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000.

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The company has a market cap of $290.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

