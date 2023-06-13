Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Green Dot in a report issued on Friday, June 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $19.26 on Monday. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $412.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.33 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

