Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Greif has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greif to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Greif Trading Up 0.7 %

Greif stock opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. Greif has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $74.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEF. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Greif from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,044.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $208,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,399.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Further Reading

