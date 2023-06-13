Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $13.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.53.

GRFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Grifols Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Grifols has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

About Grifols

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,276,000 after purchasing an additional 591,834 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

