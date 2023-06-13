GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in GSK by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Down 1.0 %

GSK stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

