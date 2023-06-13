Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 203.3% from the May 15th total of 385,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 24.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Guardforce AI Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of GFAI opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Guardforce AI has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guardforce AI in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

About Guardforce AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Guardforce AI Co., Limited ( NASDAQ:GFAI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

