Guardian Capital Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

