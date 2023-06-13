Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Open Text by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 344,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Open Text by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 466,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 372,296 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Open Text by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 435,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 86.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

