Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.