Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 121,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.