Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,605.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,636.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,423.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

