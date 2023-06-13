Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 1,100 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

