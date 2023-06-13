GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Oppenheimer

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

