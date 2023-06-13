Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Purchased by Caz Investments LP

Caz Investments LP increased its position in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hagerty accounts for approximately 0.5% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hagerty by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 206,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hagerty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hagerty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of HGTY stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 0.73. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.58 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

