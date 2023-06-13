Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $101.66 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $197.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.77.
About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft
