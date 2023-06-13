HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Update

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HAVN Life Sciences Stock Down 24.1 %

OTCMKTS:HAVLF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. HAVN Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

