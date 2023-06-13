HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $298.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.17.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE HCA opened at $276.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.20 and a 200-day moving average of $258.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,977,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 273.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

