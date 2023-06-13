Head-To-Head Analysis: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF)

Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Rating) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hua Hong Semiconductor and Monolithic Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hua Hong Semiconductor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 12 0 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus target price of $522.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Hua Hong Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

96.4% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hua Hong Semiconductor and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hua Hong Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A Monolithic Power Systems 25.06% 30.00% 23.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hua Hong Semiconductor and Monolithic Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hua Hong Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Monolithic Power Systems $1.79 billion 13.90 $437.67 million $9.65 54.53

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Hua Hong Semiconductor.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Hua Hong Semiconductor on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hua Hong Semiconductor

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services. In addition, the company provides multi-project wafer services; mask making services; and backend services, such as in-house testing, backside processing and dicing, and backend turnkey services, as well as wafer probing, assembly, and testing. Its products are used in consumer electronics, communications, computing, industrial, and automotive markets in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, Japan, and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. It also offers lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

