Head to Head Comparison: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) & NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BOK Financial and NewtekOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.04 billion 2.88 $520.27 million $9.22 9.54 NewtekOne $86.24 million 4.33 $32.31 million $1.39 10.91

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NewtekOne. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

37.2% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BOK Financial and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 26.29% 13.18% 1.36% NewtekOne 26.96% 13.60% 4.32%

Volatility & Risk

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BOK Financial and NewtekOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17 NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25

BOK Financial presently has a consensus price target of $102.86, suggesting a potential upside of 16.90%. NewtekOne has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.18%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than NewtekOne.

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. BOK Financial pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewtekOne pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

