Head to Head Comparison: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) versus AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and AbCellera Biologics are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of AbCellera Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of AbCellera Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and AbCellera Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 43.63% 29.40% 17.09% AbCellera Biologics -27.71% -4.09% -3.24%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 AbCellera Biologics 0 0 8 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and AbCellera Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.19%. AbCellera Biologics has a consensus price target of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 245.56%. Given AbCellera Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AbCellera Biologics is more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbCellera Biologics has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and AbCellera Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $410.60 million 4.29 $175.07 million $1.01 11.31 AbCellera Biologics $485.42 million 4.40 $158.52 million ($0.18) -41.11

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AbCellera Biologics. AbCellera Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc. develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

