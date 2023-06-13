Head to Head Comparison: Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and Silk Road Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $11.04 million N/A N/A Silk Road Medical $138.64 million 8.99 -$55.01 million ($1.50) -21.45

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical.

76.0% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I N/A -21.63% 2.08% Silk Road Medical -36.47% -50.13% -25.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and Silk Road Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Silk Road Medical 1 0 4 0 2.60

Silk Road Medical has a consensus price target of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 49.94%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I.

Summary

Silk Road Medical beats Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

(Get Rating)

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.