Head-To-Head Comparison: Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) & China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Skeena Resources and China Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skeena Resources presently has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 225.55%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

32.1% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -66.07% -54.78% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skeena Resources and China Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.91) -5.53 China Natural Resources $2.94 million 5.22 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

China Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources.

Summary

China Natural Resources beats Skeena Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

