Head to Head Contrast: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) & Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) and Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Midwest alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Midwest and Phoenix Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 0 0 2.00 Phoenix Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Profitability

Midwest currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.02%. Given Midwest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Phoenix Group.

This table compares Midwest and Phoenix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A 13.63% 0.31% Phoenix Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Midwest and Phoenix Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $30.05 million 3.21 $7.14 million $2.87 9.01 Phoenix Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Midwest has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Group.

Summary

Midwest beats Phoenix Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest

(Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset/liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Phoenix Group

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle. In addition, the company offers workplace pensions, savings for retirement, pension consolidation, and pensions and saving related products. It has a strategic partnership with abrdn plc, TCS, and HSBC. Phoenix Group Holdings plc was founded in 1782 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.