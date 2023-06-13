Head to Head Review: GENMAB A/S/S (GMXAY) and The Competition

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Rating) is one of 347 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GENMAB A/S/S to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GENMAB A/S/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENMAB A/S/S N/A N/A N/A GENMAB A/S/S Competitors -349.63% -58.46% -15.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GENMAB A/S/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENMAB A/S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A GENMAB A/S/S Competitors 329 1571 3881 31 2.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 82.22%. Given GENMAB A/S/S’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GENMAB A/S/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

24.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GENMAB A/S/S and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GENMAB A/S/S N/A N/A 14.94 GENMAB A/S/S Competitors $125.55 million -$10.66 million 70.82

GENMAB A/S/S’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GENMAB A/S/S. GENMAB A/S/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GENMAB A/S/S rivals beat GENMAB A/S/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About GENMAB A/S/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Its products under development include Ofatumumab to treat CLL and multiple sclerosis; Daratumumab to treat MM, natural killer/T-cell lymphoma, and amyloidosis; Tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; HuMax-AXL-ADC, and HexaBody-DR5/DR5 for treating solid cancers; and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. The company's products under development also comprise Teprotumumab for the treatment of Graves' orbitopathy; Camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301) to treat lymphoma, solid tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); HuMax-IL8 (BMS-986253) for treating advanced cancers; JNJ-61186372 for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer; JNJ-63709178 to treat AML; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 for MM; and Lu AF82422 for treating Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs, including naked, bispecific, and immune effector function enhanced antibodies. The company has commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate; and research collaboration and license agreement with Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH to research and develop next-generation bispecific immunotherapies for treating multiple cancer indications. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

