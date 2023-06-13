Head-To-Head Review: Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) & WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) and WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inotiv and WuXi AppTec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 1 1 0 2.50 WuXi AppTec 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inotiv currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 230.79%. Given Inotiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inotiv is more favorable than WuXi AppTec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

52.0% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inotiv and WuXi AppTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -57.79% -12.46% -4.91% WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inotiv and WuXi AppTec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $547.66 million 0.25 -$337.02 million ($13.49) -0.39 WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WuXi AppTec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inotiv.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line. The RMS segment engages in commercial production and sales of research models, diets, bedding, and bioproducts. The company offers research and discovery services including, computational toxicology, disease pharmacology, DMPK, safety pharmacology, discovery bioanalysis, exploratory, surgical models and medical device, and cell and molecular biology; non-clinical safety assessment includes, general and genetic toxicology, regulated bioanalysis, biotherapeutics, and development and reproductive toxicology; pathology services, such as histology, digital, clinical, and medical device pathology; bioanalysis includes, nonregulated discovery bioanalysis, biotherapeutics, and regulated preclinical and clinical bioanalysis; proteomics; and consulting services. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. provides an integrated pharmaceutical platform for the research, development, and production of new drugs. It operates through the following business segments: Contract research organization (CRO) services, Contract manufacturing organization (CMO)/Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business, and Others. The CRO services segment includes laboratory services in China, laboratory services in the United States, and clinical research services. The company was founded by Ge Li, Ning Zhao, Xiao Zhong Liu, Zhao Hui Zhang, and Tao Lin on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

