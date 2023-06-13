Head-To-Head Review: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) vs. SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) and SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and SITO Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -32.69% -16.85% -13.88% SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $261.25 million 3.18 -$103.99 million ($0.52) -9.73 SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Riskified and SITO Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SITO Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riskified.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Riskified and SITO Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 0 1 4 0 2.80 SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riskified currently has a consensus price target of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 32.41%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

Riskified has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riskified beats SITO Mobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which displays advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. The company was founded by Anthony G. Macaluso on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

