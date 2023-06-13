Head to Head Review: Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) vs. Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) and Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Penske Automotive Group pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Zhongsheng Group pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Penske Automotive Group pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zhongsheng Group pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Zhongsheng Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penske Automotive Group $28.18 billion 0.37 $1.38 billion $18.06 8.34 Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A $5.36 7.02

Analyst Recommendations

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongsheng Group. Zhongsheng Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penske Automotive Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Penske Automotive Group and Zhongsheng Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penske Automotive Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Zhongsheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus price target of $140.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.03%. Given Penske Automotive Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penske Automotive Group is more favorable than Zhongsheng Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zhongsheng Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.7% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Zhongsheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penske Automotive Group 4.65% 31.14% 9.43% Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Zhongsheng Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company is also involved in the sale of new and used motor vehicles, maintenance and repair services, sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, replacement and aftermarket automotive products, collision repair services, and wholesale of parts. In addition, it operates a heavy and medium duty truck dealership, which offers Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as offers a range of used trucks. Further, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles with associated parts. Additionally, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan. It also provides spare parts, automobile accessories, repair and maintenance services, detailing services, and other automobile-related products and services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 412 automobile dealerships that include 254 luxury brand dealerships and 158 mid-to-high-end brand dealerships covering 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions, and approximately 110 cities in the People's Republic of China. Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

