Head-To-Head Survey: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -135.32% -180.75% -124.84% NeoVolta N/A -38.72% -35.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Expion360 and NeoVolta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

NeoVolta has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.73%. Given NeoVolta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Expion360.

This table compares Expion360 and NeoVolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $7.16 million 4.12 -$7.54 million ($1.30) -3.28 NeoVolta $4.82 million 21.80 N/A N/A N/A

NeoVolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expion360.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Expion360 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeoVolta beats Expion360 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

(Get Rating)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About NeoVolta

(Get Rating)

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.