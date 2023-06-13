Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HDELY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heidelberg Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get Heidelberg Materials alerts:

Heidelberg Materials Trading Up 1.9 %

Heidelberg Materials stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Heidelberg Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

About Heidelberg Materials

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.