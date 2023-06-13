Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

HKMPY stock opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

