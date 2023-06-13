Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BOWL has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 370 ($4.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.31) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 253.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 243.74. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 161.40 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.50). The company has a market capitalization of £454.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,469.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09.

Hollywood Bowl Group Cuts Dividend

About Hollywood Bowl Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 3.27 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

(Get Rating)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.