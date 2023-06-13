holoride (RIDE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.27 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $13.27 million and $67,088.89 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,748.44 or 0.06694131 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00045183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000441 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01801833 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $50,898.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/."

