Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives $20.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after buying an additional 4,936,923 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,525,000 after buying an additional 3,622,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $49,965,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.