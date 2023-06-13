Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Reduced by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

