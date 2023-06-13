Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSON. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $22.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.25. Hudson Global had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

