Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $513.06 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.70 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

