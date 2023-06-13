Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $28,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $214.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.98.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

