Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Holdings Lifted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,120 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Ikena Oncology worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IKNA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 163.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 103.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

IKNA stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IKNA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

