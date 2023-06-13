Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $239.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.42. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

