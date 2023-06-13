Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$79.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$79.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMO. TD Securities decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$65.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$52.67 and a 1-year high of C$79.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

