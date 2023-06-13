Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,977,000 after purchasing an additional 71,605 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

