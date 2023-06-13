Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.11.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $249.83 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.55 and its 200 day moving average is $174.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

