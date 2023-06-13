Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,591 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $225.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

