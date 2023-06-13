Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 130 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,250,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dollar General by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $154.02 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.21.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

