Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 93,542 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $45,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

